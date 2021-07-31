CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $398,129.30 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $398,129.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 587,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,716,594.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $403,447.02.

On Friday, July 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $398,129.30.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $403,167.14.

On Monday, July 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $382,735.90.

On Friday, July 16th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $382,176.14.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $876,652.62.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $374,199.56.

On Monday, July 12th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $374,339.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $360,485.44.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Langley Steinert sold 10,310 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $259,399.60.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $28.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 14.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CARG. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

