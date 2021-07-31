Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Stock Holdings Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Carpenter Technology worth $9,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,867.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,202,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,532 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth $18,276,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,416,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,581,000 after acquiring an additional 526,712 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth $20,145,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth $12,698,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

