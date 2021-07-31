Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%.

Carpenter Technology stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 301,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,382. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

