Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.90 billion-$20.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.35 billion.
Shares of CARR traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,507,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,551. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.06.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
