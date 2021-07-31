Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.90 billion-$20.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.35 billion.

Shares of CARR traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,507,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,551. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.06.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

