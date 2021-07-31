Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $54.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.25. 6,507,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,224,551. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 92,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 112.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,523,000 after purchasing an additional 196,977 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.