Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.33 million.Carter’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.280-$7.280 EPS.

Shares of CRI traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,962. Carter’s has a one year low of $76.01 and a one year high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.13.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. Carter’s’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.80.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

