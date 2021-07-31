Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.47. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 454,998 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the first quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

