Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casa Systems had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 39.48%. Casa Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.230-$0.320 EPS.

CASA opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $637.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

CASA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,400,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,962,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 513,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,412.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $1,588,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

