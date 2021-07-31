Cascades (TSE:CAS) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial to C$21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Desjardins raised shares of Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, July 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.36.

TSE:CAS opened at C$15.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.89. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$13.06 and a twelve month high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.9287853 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

