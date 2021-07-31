Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Down 12%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s stock price fell 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $115.16 and last traded at $119.00. 86,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,497,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAVA. B. Riley upped their price target on Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.75 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 466.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth about $91,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

