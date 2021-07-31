Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,182,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,220,000 after acquiring an additional 90,275 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after acquiring an additional 665,237 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $206.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.21 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.55.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

