Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Caterpillar stock opened at $206.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $130.21 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.55.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caterpillar stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

