Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 26.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,670,191 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 613,647 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $68,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1,325.1% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 631,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,760,000 after buying an additional 587,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,761,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,057,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,028,000 after buying an additional 453,310 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 68.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,972,000 after buying an additional 426,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,438,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,910,000 after buying an additional 289,294 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $37.87 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.53.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. Equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

CATY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.