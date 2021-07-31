Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) saw strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 14,396 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 638,141 shares.The stock last traded at $117.91 and had previously closed at $115.95.

The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.87.

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $114,156.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,664.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 24.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.84.

About Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

