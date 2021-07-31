CEEK VR Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.00 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 48.7% higher against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $112,023.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00055335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $337.32 or 0.00797167 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00039614 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

