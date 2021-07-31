Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives $60.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.80.
CENTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.31. The stock had a trading volume of 174,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,686. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.65. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $55.82.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
About Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.
