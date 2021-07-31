Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives $60.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.80.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.31. The stock had a trading volume of 174,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,686. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.65. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.81 million. Research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

