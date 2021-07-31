Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 190.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Century Communities were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,717,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 2,164.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 222,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 212,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,296,000 after acquiring an additional 203,530 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 169,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter worth $8,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCS shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCS opened at $69.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

