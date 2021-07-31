Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 180.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 850,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,771,000 after buying an additional 18,684 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 442,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CERN. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $80.39 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.01.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

