Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Announces Earnings Results

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cerner updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.806-$0.828 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.250 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $80.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

