Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Piper Sandler

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $80.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cerner has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Cerner’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 4.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 4.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Cerner by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

