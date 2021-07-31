Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.70. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 88,172 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.75. The company has a market cap of $79.10 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.18.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 448,191 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth $1,310,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 114.5% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 199,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 86,202 shares in the last quarter. 20.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

