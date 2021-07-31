Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,088 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after acquiring an additional 861,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $120,525,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,051,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,568,000 after purchasing an additional 169,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $406.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.48 and a 1 year high of $410.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $365.35.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $352.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 3,370 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,555.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,666.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,305 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,733.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,961.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,923 shares of company stock worth $8,397,380. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

