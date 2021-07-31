Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.88 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $744.05 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $554.26 and a 52-week high of $749.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $707.23. The company has a market cap of $140.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,509 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $736.67.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

