Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.88 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share.
Shares of CHTR stock opened at $744.05 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $554.26 and a 52-week high of $749.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $707.23. The company has a market cap of $140.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.
In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,509 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
