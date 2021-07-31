ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

CCXI stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.45.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $120,222.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after purchasing an additional 171,898 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 190.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after acquiring an additional 58,992 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 831,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after acquiring an additional 67,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 23.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 718,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,832,000 after acquiring an additional 137,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

