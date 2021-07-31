Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Raises Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.665 per share by the energy company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Cheniere Energy Partners has raised its dividend by 49.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Cheniere Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 111.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.2%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 186.39%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CQP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.71 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

