Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 276.50 ($3.61). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 273 ($3.57), with a volume of 100,516 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a current ratio of 13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £409.90 million and a PE ratio of 19.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 271.72.

In other Chesnara news, insider David Rimmington sold 31,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total transaction of £86,800.35 ($113,405.21).

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

