China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Up 118.4% in July

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 118.4% from the June 30th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.2 days.
OTCMKTS:JINFF opened at $2.58 on Friday. China Gold International Resources has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82.
China Gold International Resources Company Profile
Read More: Price Target
Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.