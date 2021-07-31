China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Up 118.4% in July

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 118.4% from the June 30th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.2 days.

OTCMKTS:JINFF opened at $2.58 on Friday. China Gold International Resources has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. engages in acquisition, development and exploration of gold and base metal mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes CSH Gold Mine and Jiama Copper Gold Polymetallic Mine. The company was founded on May 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

