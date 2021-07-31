China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) Short Interest Up 59.0% in July

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,222,700 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the June 30th total of 3,284,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CMLLF remained flat at $$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.39. China Maple Leaf Educational Systems has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.39.

About China Maple Leaf Educational Systems

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates bilingual private schools and preschools in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. The company also offers dual-diploma curriculum, such as British Columbia curriculum and Chinese curriculum; and bilingual education services under the Canadian International School and Kingsley International School names.

