China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) Short Interest Up 59.0% in July

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,222,700 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the June 30th total of 3,284,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of CMLLF remained flat at $$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.39. China Maple Leaf Educational Systems has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.39.
About China Maple Leaf Educational Systems
