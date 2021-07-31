Chronologic (DAY) Market Cap Reaches $168,246.75

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $168,246.75 and approximately $20.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,399,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,951 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

