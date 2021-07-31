CIBC Increases Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$59.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$58.44.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$56.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$26.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.05. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$48.97 and a 12 month high of C$57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.76.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 73.10%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.