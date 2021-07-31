Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Down 58.8% in July

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the June 30th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciner Resources by 7.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ciner Resources by 130.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ciner Resources by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ciner Resources during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciner Resources during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CINR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. 1,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,005. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.88. Ciner Resources has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.11 million, a PE ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter.

Ciner Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products.

