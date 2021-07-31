Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,386 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTIP. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.80. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $58.95.

