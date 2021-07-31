Citadel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 3.03% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FEUZ. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 64,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF alerts:

FEUZ stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.30. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 52-week low of $33.89 and a 52-week high of $49.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.