Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,597 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IESC. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in IES during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in IES by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in IES by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in IES by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in IES during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IES stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.56.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $332.00 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 22.35%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 9,398 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $518,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,890.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $634,987. Insiders own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

