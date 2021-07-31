Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 134,243 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) by 83.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,243 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 0.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 48,230 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,066,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PMAY opened at $29.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $30.33.

