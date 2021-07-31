Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPH. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XPH opened at $50.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.55. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $42.14 and a one year high of $56.32.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

