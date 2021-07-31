Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 86.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,466 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Gritstone bio were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 67.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 77.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.13. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $35.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 53.29% and a negative net margin of 167.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

