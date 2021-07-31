Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Aligos Therapeutics were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 70.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 31,271 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,098,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALGS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of ALGS opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44. The company has a market cap of $555.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $37.51.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

