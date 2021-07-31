Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 59.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 585 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

SFST opened at $49.53 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $388.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 21.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.