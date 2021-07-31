Citigroup Inc. Sells 27,893 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 83.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,893 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 652,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 126,111 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 886,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 323,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Shares of Fluidigm stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99. Fluidigm Co. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.86 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Fluidigm Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.