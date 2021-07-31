Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives $48.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Compass Point raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective on the stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,208,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,621 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,188,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.