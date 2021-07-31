Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

Shares of CZNC opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Citizens & Northern has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Citizens & Northern will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

In other news, Director Terry L. Lehman bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 3,408 shares of company stock valued at $85,136 in the last quarter. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Citizens & Northern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

