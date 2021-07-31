City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.43

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and traded as low as $4.97. City Developments shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 11,690 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised City Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get City Developments alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.42.

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.