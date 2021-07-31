Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.80.

Get Clarivate alerts:

NYSE CLVT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,695,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,964. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.87. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.66 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarivate news, Director Richard Roedel purchased 19,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $500,361.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,683.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Hanks sold 124,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $3,231,722.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock worth $284,958,454 over the last ninety days. 21.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.