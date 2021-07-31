Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Receives $45.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE YOU traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,052. Clear Secure has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $53.97.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

