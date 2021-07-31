Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Short Interest Down 30.4% in July

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Cleveland BioLabs during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland BioLabs during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland BioLabs by 228.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 25,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland BioLabs stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. Cleveland BioLabs has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and immuno-oncology.

