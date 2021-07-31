Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

CLCGY traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.36. The company had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 390. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.16. Clicks Group has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $39.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.7927 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

Clicks Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the retail trade of healthcare products. The company operates through the Retail and Distribution segments. The Retail segment comprises Clicks, health, beauty, and homeware retailer; Claire’s, retailer of jewellery and accessories; GNC, retailer of health and wellness products; Musica, retailer of entertainment-related merchandise; and The Body Shop, which offers toiletries, cosmetics, gifting and grooming, with stores in the Republic of South Africa, Namibia, Swaziland, Botswana, and Lesotho.

