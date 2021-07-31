Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13,707 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,836 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,707 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,844,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in Microsoft by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.48.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $284.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $290.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.