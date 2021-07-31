CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $212.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The stock has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CME. cut their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

