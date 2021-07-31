CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%.

NYSE:CNX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,201,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,448. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.41.

CNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

